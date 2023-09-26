Iran's Positive Signals Regarding Opening Of Zangezur Corridor - Pleasing, Erdogan Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Establishment
of direct land, including railroad connection, with Nakhchivan and
other regions of Azerbaijan will further strengthen ties between
Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told
reporters, Trend reports.
"In this regard, we will do our best to ensure that the Zangezur
corridor opens soon. The realization of this very important project
for Türkiye and Azerbaijan is a strategic issue. With the opening
of this corridor, a car or train from Baku will be able to arrive
directly to Kars. Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood will be further
strengthened. It is gratifying that positive signals are coming
from Iran on this issue," Erdogan added.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.
During the meeting held in Nakhchivan, a number of documents were
signed between the two countries.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan also
participated in the ceremony of laying the foundation of the
Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline and opening of the Nakhchivan
Military Restoration and Production Complex.
