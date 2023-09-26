Iran's Positive Signals Regarding Opening Of Zangezur Corridor - Pleasing, Erdogan Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Establishment of direct land, including railroad connection, with Nakhchivan and other regions of Azerbaijan will further strengthen ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.

"In this regard, we will do our best to ensure that the Zangezur corridor opens soon. The realization of this very important project for Türkiye and Azerbaijan is a strategic issue. With the opening of this corridor, a car or train from Baku will be able to arrive directly to Kars. Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood will be further strengthened. It is gratifying that positive signals are coming from Iran on this issue," Erdogan added.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Azerbaijan. During the meeting held in Nakhchivan, a number of documents were signed between the two countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in the ceremony of laying the foundation of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline and opening of the Nakhchivan Military Restoration and Production Complex.