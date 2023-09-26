Azerbaijan's Commission For Probing Situation In Soyudlu Holds Regular Meeting

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. A regular meeting of the commission under the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, set up by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 21, 2023, to investigate the situation in the village of Soyudlu, Gadabay district, has been held, Trend reports.

