The“White Suits Girls Best” Campaign Won The Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The joint social project of Azercell and the Azerbaijan
Judo Federation won the“Ad Black Sea” International
Festival.
The "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, carried out in
collaboration with Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation,
achieved the Grand Prix award at the "Ad Black Sea" festival.
Alongside this year's Grand Prix, the project also secured a gold
prize in the "Sustainable PR Campaigns" category and received
several silver and bronze awards in other categories.
The "Endorphin" advertising agency, the creative partner behind
the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, was also honored with the
award for "Best Agency" at the festival. Among 301 participants
from 10 countries across 13 categories, "White Suits Girls Best"
triumphed in six categories:
Grand Prix Award of the Festival for 2023
Golden prize in the "Sustainable PR Campaign" category
Silver prize in the "Corporate Objectives and Social
Responsibility" category
Silver prize in the "Population within the Framework of
Sustainable Development Goals" category
Bronze prize in the "Integrated Advertising Campaign"
category
Bronze prize in the "Television and Film" category
Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, emphasized that
the "White Suits Girls Best" social campaign extends beyond judo:
"This project represents Azercell's investment in shaping a
brighter future for girls in Azerbaijan, empowering them to excel
in sports, education, and life. Our girls are the future's leaders
and role models. We are thrilled that this initiative, aimed at
Azerbaijan's future, has gained international recognition with the
Grand Prix and serves as inspiration for future projects on social
welfare."
Rashad Rasullu, General Secretary of the Federation, noted, "At
such a significant creative festival, an Azerbaijani institution, a
sponsoring partner, and an advertising agency partner have, for the
first time, secured the festival's Grand Prix. They also earned a
Gold award in the 'Sustainable PR Campaigns' category, along with
numerous Silver and Bronze awards. This achievement fills us with
pride and motivates us to pursue further accomplishments."
The "White Suits Girls Best" social campaign, led by "Azercell
Telekom" LLC in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation,
aims to promote girls' involvement in sports and address the issue
of early marriage.
As part of the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, the first 1000
girls aged 7-14 who registered in regions with schools and branches
of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation were provided with judo
uniforms.
"White Suits Girls Best" stands out as one of the most
noteworthy campaigns that have captured the attention of local
media:
For more information about the project and to enroll girls in
the judo section, visit:
"Ad Black Sea" is an annual festival held in Batumi, Georgia,
since 2015. At the event, industry leaders converge to exchange
creative ideas and discuss advertising and marketing trends. Ten
countries, including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Armenia,
Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the Baltic
countries, participated in the festival held on September 14-16,
2023. A panel of jury members from Germany, Peru, Singapore,
Brazil, Bulgaria, Poland, Georgia, and Türkiye cast their votes in
the 13 categories.
