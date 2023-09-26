Love Letters To A Queen Is An Afro-Centric Affirmation Of Faith And Femininity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor MiXT is an attorney, professor, and poet. Over the past year, he wrote, composed, performed, produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered, this project from his home studio. To add to this unique release, he collaborated with international musicians over virtual recording sessions across four countries on three continents.

His debut album,

"Love Letters to a Queen," contains 16 Spoken Word pieces written to and about Black women who desire to be seen, loved, and appreciated for who they are.

Love Letters to a Queen

"This is for the full-grown Black woman who wants deep and meaningful relationships where she can show up as her authentic self and not be taken for granted or taken as a threat," says Professor MiXT. "She doesn't need a man to be successful. She wants a man for a strong partnership. This is for the Michelles who appreciate their Baracks and the Floridas who love theirs James, and every case of Black love in between."

The album poignantly explores a range of emotions shared between a man and the woman he desires. "Sista Goddess Royal" and "Perfect Stranger" offer tender appreciation of feminine energy. "Mad About You" and "Perfectly Strange Her" display honest vulnerabilities in the wake of lost love. "All Roads Lead" and "Petrichor" deliver passionate expressions of Black love. "Love Is" and "Take You" serve as transparent testimonies of relationships rooted in faith. For more information, visit

About Professor MiXT

At the Board

Professor MiXT is a spoken word poet, keyboardist, and music producer who blends rhythmic Soul and R&B to tell stories about artsy Black folk who fall up.

Behind the Board

Professor MiXT serves as Vice President for the Music and Entertainment Industry Educators Association and on the Education Committee for the New York Chapter of the Recording Academy. He was previously a Governor for the Atlanta Chapter of the Recording Academy. He is a professor and entertainment attorney with graduate degrees in screenwriting and public relations.

On the Board

Professor MiXT serves as Vice President for the Music and Entertainment Industry Educators Association and on the Education Committee for the New York Chapter of the Recording Academy. He was previously a Governor for the Atlanta Chapter of the Recording Academy. He is a professor and entertainment attorney with graduate degrees in screenwriting and public relations.

Media Contact:

Nickie Robinson

917-929-5500

[email protected]

