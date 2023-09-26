EU Boosts Humanitarian Aid For Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The European Union Tuesday announced that it is boosting its humanitarian funding with five million euro (USD 5.2 million) in response to the increasing needs resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

The conflict escalation and subsequent ceasefire is expected to trigger a mass exodus of people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, with approximately 13, 500 refugees having crossed the border already, noted an European Commission statement.

At the same time, there is a major food shortage and lack of access to electricity and water within the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, it said.

The five million euro humanitarian funding includes 500, 000 euro (USD 529,000) of emergency support announced last week and 4.5 million euro (USD 4.7 million) new funding to assist people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and vulnerable people inside Nagorno-Karabakh.

This aid will be delivered by various EU humanitarian partners operating in Armenia to reach around 25,000 people.

The priority is to provide cash assistance, shelter, food security and livelihoods assistance.

The EU has provided more than 25.8 million euro (USD 27.3 million) in humanitarian aid since the conflict escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. (end)

nk.hm







MENAFN26092023000071011013ID1107143863