Radical Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Scores of radical Israeli settlers burst on Tuesday into Al-Aqsa Mosque under protection of occupation troops, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA said the settlers entered the mosque courtyard in groups via Bab Al-Maghreb gate, toured the yard in a provocative manner, performed Talmudic rituals and listened to speeches by rabbis about the alleged Jews temple.

The occupation troops, during the settlers' presence at the mosque compound, tightened procedures at the gates, barring young Palestinians from entering the mosque and drove a number of female worshippers out of the site.

Some 350 settlers burst into the mosque on Monday. (end)

