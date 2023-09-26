Pakistan disapproves Quran desecration in Netherlands

(MENAFN) On Monday, Pakistan strongly condemned and expressed its utmost disapproval of the recent incidents involving the desecration of the holy Quran, which transpired in the Netherlands right in front of the embassies representing member nations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan included. In a declaration, Islamabad characterized these recent occurrences as "senseless and deeply offensive," denouncing them as deliberate provocations that are profoundly Islamophobic and have deeply wounded the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.



The distressing events unfolded as Edwin Wagensveld, the leader of PEGIDA, a known Islamophobic group operating under the banner of "Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West," publicly tore copies of the Quran outside the embassies of Turkey, Indonesia, as well as Pakistan in The Hague last Saturday. Moreover, Wagensveld subjected Islam and Muslims to insulting remarks during these actions, exacerbating the offense caused by his actions.



In response to these disturbing incidents, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement asserting that such acts cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion, or protest. This condemnation highlights the severity of the situation and underscores Pakistan's commitment to defending the religious sensitivities of its citizens and Muslims worldwide. It also calls into question the boundaries of freedom of expression in cases where actions may incite religious hatred and offense.

