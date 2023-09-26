Prince Mired Inaugurates Abdali Park Honoring Late Disability Advocate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, Chief Secretary and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), inaugurated Tuesday a park in the Abdali area, honoring the late Aya Agabi, founder of the Accessible Jordan initiative.The park was funded by Orange Jordan, Abdali Investment and Development Company and Accessible Jordan, with technical support from the HCD and the Greater Amman Municipality.The park includes the accessibility features that the late Agabi had called for through her 2017 initiative, namely slopes, parking lots for the disabled, tactile indicators and designated seating areas for people with disabilities who use wheelchairs.A main panel at the park also includes the name of the park in Braille and an audio and visual introduction of Agabi, which can be seen, read or heard through a QR Code and sign language.During the opening, Prince Mired commended the late Agabi's efforts and her relentless work to overcome obstacles and challenges facing people with disabilities, through coordination with the relevant authorities to provide safe and appropriate ways for them when visiting tourist places and commercial and public facilities in Jordan so that the ability to live independently becomes a reality rather than mere slogans.Prince Mired also pointed out the importance of the Accessible Jordan initiative and the economic impact it may have in the long term.For her part, the mother of Aghabi, who is also the Director General of Accessible Jordan Hakam Qusous, said: "Words cannot describe my feelings and the feelings of my family about how grateful we are for this special honor," extending her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the "realization of this dream" and to honoring her late daughter.