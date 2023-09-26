Minister Of Interior Meets GCC Assistant Secretary-General For Security Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Assistant Secretary-General for Security Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf HE Brigadier-General Hamad Ajlan Al Amimi, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed several topics related to strengthening joint Gulf security action.
