Victoria's Secret Presents: The Tour '23 Now Streaming On Prime Video

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria's Secret is thrilled to announce that Victoria's Secret: The Tour'23 is now available to stream on Prime Video . Part documentary, part spectacular fashion event – the exclusive showcase will captivate audiences and provide a viewing experience that celebrates Victoria's Secret's mission to uplift and champion women all over the world.

The reimagined fashion show takes Prime Video viewers on a journey through the creation of The Tour, with behind-the-scenes footage and intimate stories of the VS20 – a group of 20 innovative global creatives who conceived four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo, alongside iconic custom Victoria's Secret designs. The Tour gives a new generation of creators from around the world the opportunity to tell their stories, reflect on their experiences and see their creations brought to life on the world stage.

Fans of The Tour can embark on their own fashion journey by shopping a collection of styles inspired by the show, now available on VictoriasSecretand in the Victoria's Secret Amazon Fashion storefront. The collection includes exclusive styles, from corsets and robes, to bras and lingerie sets in a variety of colorways and sizes. Viewers can shop this collection while watching on Prime Video with Amazon's X-Ray feature.

The Tour is available to view in more than 50 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Philippines, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and across Latin America. A global celebration of fashion, culture and art, the special fashion experience is brought to life through an incredible cast of talent including Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat and top models, Naomi Campbell, Paloma Elsesser, Adriana Lima, Honey Dijon, Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Tess McMillan, Candice Swanepoel, and Lila Moss, among many others.

Executive produced by Sunshine, produced by Pulse Films, the feature is creative directed by PARTEL OLIVA, with film direction by Lola Raban-Oliva, Cristina Sanchez, Korty, Margot Bowman, Umi Ishihara, styling in partnership with Camilla Nickerson, cinematography by Ari Wegner, production design by Joseph Bennett and post-production by the recent Academy Award winning Parallax.

