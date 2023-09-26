Endoprosthesis Market Set To Surge, Fueled By 3D Printing Innovations And Rising Orthopedic Disease Cases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endoprosthesis Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoprosthesis market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of USD 18.24 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 11.55%.

These revelations are highlighted in a comprehensive report that provides invaluable insights into the endoprosthesis market, covering critical aspects such as market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key players.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The burgeoning growth in the endoprosthesis market can be attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors, lucrative opportunities in developing economies, and a surge in initiatives and awareness surrounding orthopedic implants.

Key Segments of the Endoprosthesis Market:

Product Segmentation:



Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Elbow Others

End-user Segmentation:



Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Geographical Landscape:



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

The report identifies the utilization of 3D printing for prosthetics as a pivotal catalyst for driving endoprosthesis market growth in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the growing popularity of biodegradable joint implants and an increasing focus on robotic surgeries are expected to fuel substantial demand within the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Endoprosthesis market sizing

Endoprosthesis market forecast Endoprosthesis market industry analysis

The study was meticulously conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, incorporating inputs from key industry participants. It comprises a comprehensive market and vendor landscape analysis, complemented by a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The report offers a detailed depiction of the market through a meticulous synthesis of data from multiple sources. This approach includes the analysis of crucial parameters such as profit margins, pricing, competitive dynamics, and promotional strategies.

By identifying the key influencers in the industry, the report presents various facets of the market, providing a comprehensive, reliable, and thoroughly researched dataset. The market research reports offer a complete competitive landscape and employ a rigorous vendor selection methodology and analysis, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative research to forecast precise market growth.

The Latest Trend: 3D Printing Revolutionizes Prosthetics

The endoprosthesis market is currently witnessing an exciting trend that is gaining significant momentum - 3D printing technology is revolutionizing prosthetics. This innovative approach is reshaping the industry, offering new possibilities for personalized and efficient prosthetic solutions.

Major Driver: Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases

One of the major drivers propelling the endoprosthesis market's growth is the escalating prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors. As the global population ages and lifestyle factors contribute to musculoskeletal issues, the demand for endoprosthesis products and procedures is expected to surge.

In conclusion, the endoprosthesis market is on an upward trajectory, driven by groundbreaking 3D printing advancements and the pressing need to address orthopedic diseases. This comprehensive report provides businesses with the vital information required to navigate this dynamic landscape successfully.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Arthrex Inc.

B.Braun SE

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Blatchford Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Hanger Inc

Exactech Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Limacorporate SpA

Medacta International SA

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Ossur hf

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

TIPSAN Tibbi Aletler San. ve Tic. A.S.

Trulife

W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Wright Medical Group NV Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

