Slimicides Market Revenue To Hit USD 5774 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Slimicides Market size is slated to expand at ~ 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 5774 Billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 3606 Billion in the year 2022. Slimicides or commonly known anti-slime agents, are antimicrobial chemical agents used widely for eliminating microorganisms that produce slime, such as algae, bacteria, slime, and fungi.

These chemicals are gaining popularity in the paper manufacturing industries as papermaking processes involve the addition of numerous paper-making chemicals and the recirculation of a large amount of water for improving the process productivity and quality of papers, and slimicides control slime and assist in halting the formation of slime during the paper-making process. Thus, the enlarging production of paper for various purposes globally is estimated to expand the slimicides market size in the assessment period. For instance, every year, approximately 300 million tons of paper are produced globally.



Global Slimicides Market: Key Takeaways



Market in Asia Pacific to propel the highest growth

Paper Industry segment to garner the highest growth Market in North America to grow at the highest rate

Augmenting Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Boost Market Growth

The global slimicides market projected growth in the assessment period can be attributed to the rising environmental concerns as well as the growing call for the elimination of single-use plastics, including polystyrene and extended polystyrene commodities, and the rapidly growing consumption of paper and paper products owing to increasing demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging materials in the FMCG industries. The increasing consumption of paper and paper products globally reached around 399 million tons in 2020, and in the upcoming decade, or by 2031, it is expected to rise to about 466 million tons. Furthermore, the rising trend of flexible packaging as well as the upscaling demand for sustainable packaging by e-commerce, cosmetics, retail, and food industries are directly responsible for the tremendous growth of the packaging and paper industries, indirectly leading to slimicides market growth.

Global Slimicides Market: Regional Overview

The global slimicides market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Production Paper Industry to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The slimicides market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market growth in the region in the assessment period can be attributed to the emergence of countries like China as major producers of paper owing to the extensive availability of raw materials, as well as the widespread adoption of agriculture as a primary occupation in the region owing to the presence of large agricultural lands, which is expected to bolster the demand for slimicides to kill microorganisms. China was the largest paper-producing country in the world and produced nearly 117 million tons of paper in 2020. Moreover, as per the World Bank, in 2018, agricultural land in the Asia-Pacific region totaled 47.45% of the total land in the region. Furthermore, the huge investments made by governments in the region to increase the production and extraction of oil and gas are expected to create strong demand for slimicides in the assessment period.

Tremendously Increasing Volume of Online Shopping to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The slimicides in the North American market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market growth in the region in the assessment period can be attributed to the boom in remote jobs as well as the growing disposable income of the middle-class population, together with the rapidly changing consumer behaviors and the increasing rate of online shopping in the region, resulting in the skyrocketing demand for eco-friendly packaging. According to the data, more than 70% of Americans currently opt for online shopping. There were nearly 268 million online shoppers in the United States in 2022, and it is projected that this number will increase to around 285 million online shoppers in 2025.

Global Slimicides, Segmentation by End-User



Paper Industry

Oil Extraction Industry Others

The paper industry segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The segment growth in the assessment period can be attributed to the massively increasing consumption of paper and paperboard worldwide by various end-use industries, including the packaging industry, as well as the growing counts of paper mills in the world. It was observed that, globally, China was the largest consumer of paper and paperboard in 2021, consuming more than 132 million metric tons worth. Moreover, in the United States, the number of active paper mills was counted at 137 in 2022. Furthermore, the growth of the segment can also be evaluated by the increasing provision of employment made by paper mill businesses globally. It was found that there were approximately 48,600 paper mill employees in the United States in 2022.

Global Slimicides, Segmentation by Form



Powder Liquid

The liquid segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the growing demand for liquid slimicides by the paper manufacturing units, which are the largest consumers of slimicides. In the papermaking process, the pulp stage involves the employment and recirculation of a lot of water. Hence, at this stage, the abundant growth of microorganisms makes slime imminent. As slime is responsible for adversely affecting paper machine runnability, clogging pipelines, and hindering thermal transfer, liquid slimicides are used both as a preservative for mill additives as well as an active anti-microbial to control growth in the process water. Therefore, the growing number of pulp and paper mills as well as the increasing use of industrial slimicides in mills, the oil industry, and cooling towers are expected to boost segment growth in the assessment period.

Global Slimicides, Segmentation by Type



Bromium

Aldehydes

Organic Sulfur

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Others

A few of the well-known market leaders of slimicides are profiled by Research Nester as The Dow Chemical Company, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Inc., LANXESS, BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd., Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, Albemarle Corporation, Superior Plus, Finor Piplaj Chemical Limited, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Slimicides Market



Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Inc. an expert in locating specialty chemicals became the official distributor for YAPOX Tolyltriazole and Benzotriazole of the Yasho Industries in the USA. Lonza Group Ltd., a Swiss multinational manufacturing company for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition sectors announced its plans to construct a large-scale commercial drug product fill and finish facility in Stein (CH).

