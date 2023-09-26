K92.3'S All Star Jam Concert: An Epic Night Of Music And Community Support, Presented By Anidjar & Levine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- K92.3's All Star Jam Concert : An Epic Night of Music and Community Support, Presented by Sponsors Anidjar & LevineCentral Florida's premier country radio station, K92.3, is proud to announce the highly anticipated annual All Star Jam Concert, a musical extravaganza that not only celebrates the rich tapestry of country music but also exemplifies the spirit of community giving. This year, the event is made even more special through a partnership with the esteemed law firm Anidjar & Levine, who are committed to making a positive impact on the local Orlando community.Taking place on September 11, 2023, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, the All Star Jam Concert delivered an unforgettable night of live performances from some of the biggest names in country music. As fans gathered to revel in the harmonious melodies and captivating lyrics that define the genre, they also had the opportunity to support a noble cause close to both K92.3 and Anidjar & Levine's hearts.Anidjar & Levine, renowned for their dedication to legal excellence and community involvement, are proud sponsors of this year's All Star Jam Concert. Their support goes beyond the stage, as they have taken a proactive role in giving back to the community. A portion of the event's proceeds will be directed towards Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida . This partnership exemplifies Anidjar & Levine's core values, showcasing their commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those in need."We are thrilled to partner with K92.3 and support the All Star Jam Concert. At Anidjar & Levine Orlando personal injury attorneys , we believe in the power of unity and giving back to the community. This event provides a platform not only for exceptional musical performances but also for making a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and families in our community. We are honored to be part of this initiative and look forward to a night filled with great music and even greater opportunities for charitable giving,” stated a representative from the prestigious law firm.K92.3's All Star Jam Concert, presented by Anidjar & Levine, promises to be a night of music, compassion, and community spirit. This event is an unforgettable experience that underscores the enduring connection between music and community support. Together, we can make a difference.For next year's ticket information and event details, please visit . K92.3 is Central Florida's leading country radio station, dedicated to providing the best in country music and entertainment to its dedicated listeners. With a rich history of connecting with the community, K92.3 is committed to hosting events that bring people together and make a positive impact.Anidjar & Levine is a renowned law firm known for its unwavering commitment to client advocacy, legal excellence, and community engagement. With a track record of success in the injury field, they take pride in their ability to give back to the communities they serve.

