Captello Unveils Captello 365: The Future Of Connections For Sales Professionals

- Ryan Schefke, CEODALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Captello , a global leader in sales, marketing, and event software solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Captello 365, a groundbreaking year-round lead capture platform designed to empower sales professionals to make meaningful and engaging connections anywhere, anytime. With Captello 365, professionals can now harness the power of state-of-the-art technology to convert every encounter into a potential business opportunity.Key Features & Benefits:- Custom Lead Capture Forms: Craft bespoke forms tailored to specific needs, ensuring optimal information gathering from prospects.- Rapid Scan Technology: Seamlessly scan multiple business cards in mere seconds, ensuring not a single lead is missed.- Advanced Transcription: Opt for AI-powered or human transcription to convert business cards into digital data with support for multiple languages.- Digital Documentation & Automated Follow-ups: Automatically deliver essential documents and schedule emails, tasks, or opportunities.- Real-time Scheduling: Book meetings on-the-spot, right at the moment of capturing a lead.- Team Collaboration: Effortlessly assign leads to team members, set goals, and motivate achievements.Captello is also excited to offer a sneak peek into the future of networking with two upcoming innovations - Digital Business Cards and NFC Bracelets. With just a tap, these features will revolutionize how professionals exchange data, share documents, book meetings, and engage in meaningful connections that transcend more than just trade show floors. The impact of meaningful connections will extend to networking events, social gatherings, in-person meetings, webinars, sales seminars, lobbies, and much more.“Captello 365 is not just a product; it's a movement. We envision a world where professionals can foster meaningful connections seamlessly and efficiently, regardless of where they are. With our upcoming features like Digital Business Cards and NFC Bracelets, we are reinventing the art of networking, making it more intuitive, interactive, and impactful,” said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello.About CaptelloCaptello is a forward-thinking company, dedicated to providing innovative lead capture solutions for sales and event professionals. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Captello is reshaping how businesses interact, engage, and grow in a digitally-connected world.

