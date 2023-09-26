Callan Adds Constantine Braswell To Growing Private Credit Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO

, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Callan , a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Constantine (Cos) Braswell joined the firm's Alternatives Consulting group as a vice president and private credit research consultant. Based in the Denver office, Mr. Braswell reports to Pete Keliuotis , executive vice president and head of alternatives consulting at Callan.

"We're excited to have Cos join our private credit consulting team," said Mr. Keliuotis.

"In recognition of the continued strong client interest in private credit strategies, we've been expanding our team, and Cos will be instrumental in growing our manager research and client service capabilities."

Most recently, Mr. Braswell worked at investment consulting services provider Innovest Portfolio Solutions, where he was a lead senior analyst specializing in alternative asset classes. Mr. Braswell earned an MS in applied quantitative finance and a BSBA in finance from the University of Denver, and is a CAIA Level 2 Candidate.

"I'm thrilled to join Callan's exceptional team and make a lasting positive impact for our clients," said Mr. Braswell. "As the private credit landscape continues to expand, it is paramount to navigate this dynamic terrain with precision and insight. The group assembled is a testament to our vision and dedication to stand firmly positioned for success."



About Callan























Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Anathan

[email protected]

415-274-3020

SOURCE Callan LLC