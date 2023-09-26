Nonvenereal Syphilis Treatment Market Revenue To Hit USD 440 Million By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nonvenereal syphilis treatment market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~9% from 2023 to 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 440 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 280 million in the year 2022. Nonvenereal syphilis (bejel) constitutes a major health concern for many third-world countries. This disease, along with other diseases such as nonvenereal treponematoses (yaws) and pinta, is caused by an organism that is antigenically and morphologically identical to the causative agent of venereal syphilis, treponema pallidum.

The growing prevalence of cases of bejel globally, especially in underdeveloped areas, as well as the increasing demand for its treatment owing to the rapid pace of infection transmission are estimated to boost the market growth in the projected period. As per the data from the World Health Organization, every year more than 80,000 cases of bejel are reported worldwide.

Increasing Prevalence of Syphilis to Boost Market Growth

Non-venereal syphilis is also known as bejel and is an endemic caused by the same bacteria that causes syphilis, lesions, and abscesses on the skin. The global nonvenereal syphilis market growth in the projected period can be attributed to the growing concern about the rising prevalence of syphilis, which is responsible for increasing demand for its diagnosis, treatment, and cure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 129,813 cases of all stages of syphilis were reported worldwide in 2019. Therefore, with the growing government initiatives to curb the spread of nonvenereal disease and the increasing investment by the government to develop rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) that can better distinguish an active infection of syphilis or yaws to facilitate early treatment to the patients, it is expected to boost the nonvenereal syphilis market in the projected period.

Nonvenereal Syphilis Treatment Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including the Middle East and Africa region, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Europe.

Rising Awareness About Nonvenereal Syphilis to Drive Growth in the Middle East and Africa Region

The nonvenereal syphilis treatment market in the Middle East and Africa region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market growth in the projected period can be attributed to the spread of nonvenereal syphilis in regions of West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Sahara, owing to a lack of sanitization as well as the hot and humid climate in the region. Moreover, the rising prevalence of syphilis infections, especially in remote regions of Africa where the living conditions of the Africans in areas such as the Kimberley are conducive to the spread of syphilis, is expected to boost market growth in the projected period. It is estimated that over 10 million people are infected with syphilis worldwide, with the majority of these infections occurring in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

Increasing Spending on Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The nonvenereal syphilis treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market growth in the projected period can be attributed to the growing emergence of syphilis as a severe public health issue in underdeveloped and developing countries of Asia, South Asia, and the Western Pacific Islands, owing to booming travel and tourism, the sex industry, migration of workers, and poor control measures. It was found that the travel and tourism industry contributed nearly USD 143 billion to the GDP of Southeast Asia in 2021. Moreover, the increasing awareness campaigns as well as the growing government spending on the development of proper healthcare facilities, together with increasing investment in drug development to curb the spread of such diseases in middle- and low-income countries, are expected to further escalate the regional market growth.

Nonvenereal Syphilis Treatment, Segmentation by Treatment



Antibiotics Topical Treatment

The antibiotics segment in nonvenereal syphilis treatment market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the rapidly rising need to develop broad-spectrum antibiotics for the treatment of various bacterial infections. The CDC unveiled that antibiotics such as benzathine penicillin G can cure the early stages of syphilis with a single injection. It recommends 3 doses of long-acting Benzathine Penicillin G at weekly intervals for latent syphilis of unknown duration. Moreover, azithromycin as a single 2-g oral dose is found to be effective for treating primary and secondary syphilis among certain populations. Furthermore, the skyrocketing pharma R&D (research and development) is expected to propel the antibiotics segment growth in the projected period.

Nonvenereal Syphilis Treatment, Segmentation by Diagnosis



Lesions Testing

Dark-Field Microscopy Others

The lesion testing segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the rising prevalence of genital ulcer disease (GUD) as well as the rising concern about nonvenereal genital lesions such as vitiligo, pearly penile papules, fixed drug eruptions, scabies, scrotal dermatitis, and lichen planus, besides other genital dermatoses such as sebaceous cysts, psoriasis, lichen sclerosus, plasma cell balanitis, or Zoon's balanitis, scabies, lichen nitidus, lymphangioma circumscriptum, Paulo-necrotic tuberculid, squamous cell carcinoma, and tinea infections. All these factors are leading to rising investment in the development of accurate lesion testing, lesion biopsy, and skin biopsy techniques, furthering segment growth.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the nonvenereal syphilis treatment market that are profiled by Research Nester are Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Cipla Limited, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Nonvenereal Syphilis Treatment Market



Cipla Limited an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company collaborated with Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited, a leading global CDMO, to make cost-effective biotherapeutics. Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis, acquired the cephalosporin antibiotics business of GSK, to expand its portfolio in manufacturing antibiotics.

