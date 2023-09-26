Cynthia Romano And Chris Creger Join FTI Consulting's Turnaround & Restructuring Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Cynthia Romano and Chris Creger as Senior Managing Directors in the Turnaround & Restructuring practice within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



“Cynthia and Chris have a track record of helping clients get back to the basics of growing revenue, cutting unnecessary expenses and improving operations,” said Michael Eisenband , Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting.“Their restructuring leadership and performance improvement expertise combined with our deep bench of industry experts will help our clients transform their bottom line to maximize value for owners, investors and other stakeholders.”

Ms. Romano, who splits her time between New York and Florida, joins FTI Consulting with more than 30 years of experience in performance improvement, turnaround management, transaction support and investment analysis. She has been involved in major engagements throughout her career, serving as federal receiver, chief restructuring officer, chief operating officer and workout advisor for healthcare, manufacturing, technology, energy, professional services and not-for-profit organizations facing financial and operational challenges.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Romano will focus on restructurings, business transformation, performance improvement and transactions for clients across the business spectrum.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Romano said,“Companies, investors, lenders and creditors around the world are currently facing difficult conditions, especially around labor, inflation, interest rates and geopolitical unrest. Whether it's through restructuring, business transformation or technology improvements, our team at FTI Consulting has the functional expertise to help businesses through and mitigate the uncertainty by creating value, improving liquidity and driving profitability.”

Mr. Creger, who is based in New York, joins with more than 15 years of experience providing financial advisory, restructuring, M&A due diligence, profit improvement strategies and transaction support services to corporations, lending institutions, private equity firms, hedge funds and law firms. He has served as interim chief executive officer, chief restructuring officer and lead financial advisor on multiple major engagements involving clients from a wide range of industries.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Creger will focus on company advisory, interim management and creditor's rights, centering on the operational, financial advisory and recapitalization needs for clients in the healthcare, hospitality distribution and logistics, retail, financial services, real estate, not-for-profit and energy industries.



