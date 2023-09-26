Probe Gold Awarded ECOLOGO Certification For Responsible Mineral Exploration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights:





The ECOLOGO® certification process incorporated over one hundred criteria, encompassing practices on environment, health and safety, governance, community relations, Indigenous relations, innovation, and contribution to local economy.

As part of this certification, Probe Gold met all the responsible development indicators including:



Respect for the principles of sustainable development in the value chain



Environmental quality (efficient use of resources, air quality, soil quality, respect for sensitive areas and wildlife habitat)



Quality of life (recognition of the concerns and accommodation of local and indigenous communities, quality of the visual environment, health and safety of populations, respect for cultural heritage)



Local investment (selection of local labour, selection of local suppliers)



Work environment (occupational health and safety)



Business ethics (prevention of corruption, accountability of directors and officers)



Transparency and reporting (information sharing)



Innovation (responsible use of technologies) Economic efficiency (efficient use of financial resources)



TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“ Probe ” or the“ Company”) , is pleased to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies (the“ ECOLOGO Certification ”) for following the best practices for responsible development in the mining exploration industry. Probe Gold began the accreditation process in February 2022 and successfully completed it in August 2023. This process involved developing and implementing internal policies and procedures, along with a comprehensive review of the documentation. The verification was conducted by UL Solutions, a globally recognized and respected scientific testing, inspection, and certification company specializing in standards development and certification.

In 2012, the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association, known as the“Association de l'exploration minière du Québec” or“AEMQ”, developed the concept of establishing a certification process. This process aimed to assess and acknowledge responsible practices within mineral exploration firms and their service providers. To bring this vision to fruition, the AEMQ collaborated with the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, which initially crafted the normative document. Subsequently, UL partnered with them to create the ECOLOGO® certification program based on the university's groundwork. The program was officially launched in 2019.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states“We are very proud that our Company, and our practices, have been recognized as being at a level to achieve UL ECOLOGO certification. This is further confirmation of our ongoing commitment to responsible practices and our dedication to sustainable and responsible mining, which have always been at the core of our philosophy. This certification provides numerous advantages, including a better work environment, increased employee motivation, enhanced employer appeal, improved strategic planning, and more effective risk management. Additionally, it helps us navigate legislative changes, foster positive stakeholder relationships, enhance project timelines, and improve our stewardship of the environment. I extend my congratulations to the entire Probe team and I would like to express my thanks to the Quebec Mining Exploration Association (AEMQ), and the individuals involved, for their collaboration.”

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality gold projects, notably its 100% owned flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1,600-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec.

About UL

UL has been developing standards for Canada for over 100 years and is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), an accreditation to deliver standards that promotes sustainable development, benefits the health, safety, and welfare of workers, and advances national economy.

About AEMQ

The Association de l'exploration minière du Québec is a non-profit organization that represents players in Québec's mining sector. Founded in 1975 to increase mining exploration in Québec and support development of Québec's mining entrepreneurship, AEMQ now has 1,200 individual members (prospectors, geologists, geophysicists, brokers, tax experts, attorneys, etc.) and 200 corporate members (junior and major mining exploration companies, mining operation companies, engineering consulting firms in geology and geophysics, drilling companies, service companies, equipment suppliers, etc.).

On behalf of Probe Gold Inc.,

Dr. David Palmer,

President & Chief Executive Officer