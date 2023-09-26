Availability Of High Frequency Options Driving The Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2023-2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive radar sensors market is forecasted to grow by USD 5,634.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

The report on the automotive radar sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of high-frequency radar sensors, supportive regulations for faster and more effective deployment of autonomous vehicles, and government policies promoting radar sensors.

The automotive radar sensors market is segmented as below:

By Application



FCW

AEBS

ACC BCD and others

By Type



Medium-range

Long-range Short-range

By Geographical Landscape



Europe

North America

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased accuracy in perceiving the environment through sensor fusion technique as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive radar sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of intelligent transportation and rapidly increasing electronic content in vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive radar sensors market covers the following areas:



Automotive radar sensors market sizing

Automotive radar sensors market forecast Automotive radar sensors market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive radar sensors market vendors that include Acconeer AB, AISIN CORP., Arbe Robotics Ltd, AU Inc, Autoliv Inc., Bosch Mobility Solutions, Banner Engineering Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eravant, Faurecia SE, Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, S.m.s Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Tsien UK Ltd, and Vayyar Imaging Ltd.

Also, the automotive radar sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the availability of high-frequency radar sensors.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Acconeer AB

AISIN CORP.

Arbe Robotics Ltd

AU Inc

Autoliv Inc.

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Banner Engineering Corp.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Eravant

Faurecia SE

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

S.m.s Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Tsien UK Ltd Vayyar Imaging Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Automotive Radar Sensor Automotive Sensors Radar Sensor Sensor Fusion