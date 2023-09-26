The Integral Group Delivers More IMPACT With 3-Part Announcement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Grand Opening Celebration | New Project Groundbreaking | New Product Announcement

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Integral Group, a renowned leader with over thirty years of master development experience creating residential and mixed-use development projects and mixed-income communities, continues to build on its legacy as it proudly announces a series of transformative milestones and projects at Scholars Landing, a dynamic, economically-integrated, and intergenerational community that embodies the spirit of inclusivity.Chairman Egbert Perry and President Vicki Lundy Wilbon will be joined by Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Commissioner Christopher Nunn of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and CEO of Atlanta Housing Eugene Jones at the public event, which is set to begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. (more information )."As the master developer of Scholars Landing, we are proud to spearhead a project that reflects our dedication to creating exceptional, economically sustainable communities," said Egbert Perry, Chairman of The Integral Group. "Our history and expertise will guide us as we deliver a new development corridor that integrates seamlessly into the fabric of the city of Atlanta. From beginning to its completion, the development will provide residents with a vibrant and inclusive living experience."Scholars Landing is situated adjacent to the Atlanta University Center (Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College) and on the site of the historic University Homes public housing community (the first public housing project in the US for Black Americans).1. Grand Openings: A Celebration of Community and ToursWith the opening of 135 mixed-income multifamily rental units, Ashley Scholars Landing first phase ushered in new mixed-income rental housing in the area. The development provides a varied selection of workforce, affordable, and market-rate housing to meet the various needs of the local community. Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when the property first opened, it has had a profoundly positive impact on the neighborhood. The apartment breakdown includes:- 54 units project-based vouchers (PBV) with income limits at 60% area median income (AMI) – 40% of units- 54 units Workforce 60% – 120% AMI – 40% of units- 27 units unrestricted – 20% of units- 80% affordable overallA second addition to the community, The Vine at Scholars Landing, opened in the first quarter of 2023. The apartment breakdown includes:- 25 units PBV/60% AMI – 35% of units- 25 units Workforce 60% – 120% - 35% of units- 22 units unrestricted – 30%- 70% Affordable overall2. Breaking New Ground: Ashley Scholars Landing Phase IIThe groundbreaking of Ashley Scholars Landing Phase II marks a new chapter in the story of Scholars Landing. To further strengthen the bonds within the community, this expansion will expand the mixed-income housing options to include:- 90 units PBV/60% AMI – 43% of units- 24 LIHTC units – 60% AMI – 11% of units- 98 units unrestricted – 46% of units- 54% Affordable overall3. Announcement: Home Ownership Opportunity at The Towns at Scholars LandingIntegral will also present The Towns at Scholars Landing, a homeownership development that will soon provide townhomes and flats for sale in the Scholars Landing neighborhood. Integral's dedication to offering a variety of housing options suitable for different income brackets and lifestyles is further demonstrated by this initiative.Towns at Scholars Landing includes:Phase I- 8 for-sale units – 80% AM- 32 for-sale units – market rate (unrestricted)- 40 total units- 20% Affordable overallPhase II- 8 for-sale units – 80% AMI- 30 for-sale units – market rate (unrestricted)- 38 total units- 20% Affordable overallCompleted in 2013, the Veranda at Scholars is the first phase of development in the Scholars Landing community. The property is an affordable, independent living option for seniors.- 100 units- 100% affordableThe Oasis at Scholars Landing is a pioneering Georgia assisted senior living community, financed in part using tax credits. This community was completed in 2015 and exemplifies the dedication to providing senior housing at an affordable price.- 60 units- 100% affordableRoosevelt Hall, a meticulously renovated historic building, implemented by AH and Invest Atlanta, now houses retail and café spaces, a curated art installation, a technology center and library, rooftop special event space, a rear event lawn, urban gardening space, offices for Choice Neighborhoods, and Atlanta University Center Community offices. This historical structure has been reimagined as a thriving community engagement hub.Scholars Landing reflects the comprehensive community development strategy created and initially implemented at Centennial Place almost thirty years ago: public/private partnerships, mixed-income housing, recreation, multi-generational, with access to healthcare, education, cultural arts, and home ownership.The“Atlanta Model,” developed in collaboration with Renee Glover while she was CEO of the Atlanta Housing Authority, was adopted by the United States Department of Housing & Urban Development as the national model and represents the basic framework of HUD's Choice Neighborhoods Initiative program. Forms of the“Atlanta Model” have been replicated more than 250 times across the nation.About Integral:Integral is a 300-person company founded in 1993. Today the company impact includes a portfolio of over $2B of investment and development projects completed or under development in more than 18 U.S. cities. Integral's portfolio includes master-planned, mixed-use developments, as well as affordable, workforce and class“A” multi-family housing including affordable homeownership opportunities. The company's portfolio ranges as far west as San Francisco and as far east as Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please call 404.224.1860, or visit the company website at

