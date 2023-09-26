Hungary cautions EU from abandoning Russian energy

(MENAFN) According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, rejecting Russian energy supply is not in the best interests of the EU nations. He made this statement on Monday during a speech to parliament.



Orban asserts that Hungary is powerless to challenge EU authorities' decisions regarding the import of Russian oil and gas.



“Brussels has decided that the EU should abandon Russian energy resources,” he said. “In my opinion, this is contrary to the interests of the bloc, and the interests of Hungary as well, but we do not have enough power to counteract this.”



The Hungarian government can only mitigate the bad effects of these choices for Budapest, the prime minister continued.



Hungary, which depends on Russian gas to a degree of almost 85%, has frequently criticized the EU's sanctions strategy. Budapest has pledged to fight any limitations on Russia's nuclear energy sector and has vehemently rejected efforts to impose restrictions on imports of Russian gas.

