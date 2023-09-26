UK businesses reduce personnel due to COVID-19 lockdown expectations

(MENAFN) With the exception of lockdowns related to the COVID-19 epidemic, private sector businesses in the UK have been reducing their personnel at the quickest rate since the global financial crisis, according to statistics released by S&P Global on Friday.



A 32-month low was recorded by the UK's most recent flash S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading of 46.8, which dropped from 48.6 in August. According to S&P, the reading was much lower than economists had anticipated and considerably below the 50-point threshold that distinguishes expansion from contraction.



“The disappointing PMI survey results for September mean a recession is looking increasingly likely in the UK,” Chris Williamson, head business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, cautioned.



“The steep fall in output signaled by the flash PMI data is consistent with GDP contracting at a quarterly rate of over 0.4%, with a broad-based downturn gathering momentum to hint at few hopes of any imminent improvement.”

MENAFN26092023000045015839ID1107143716