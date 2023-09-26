(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 26 September 2023

Announcement no. 94/2023



Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate

Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:

Series 454.B.38 with ISIN DK0009361628 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 5.00 % p.a.

Series 154.B.38 with ISIN DK0009361701 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 5.00 % p.a.

Series 154.E.41 with ISIN DK0009366932 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 4.70 % p.a.

Series 454.E.OA.41 with ISIN DK0009367070 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 4.70 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju24 RF with ISIN DK0009403560 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 December 2023 been set at 4.18 % p.a.

Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009405425 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 December 2023 been set at 4.04 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009405938 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 December 2023 been set at 4.05 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju26 RF with ISIN DK0009408528 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 December 2023 been set at 4.22 % p.a.

Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009408601 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 December 2023 been set at 4.09 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412207 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 December 2023 been set at 4.32 % p.a.

Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412397 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 December 2023 been set at 4.30 % p.a.

Series 422.B.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412470 has per 1 October 2023 and until and including 31 December 2023 been set at 4.41 % p.a.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Best Regards

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



