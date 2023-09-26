Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Revenue To Surpass USD 45 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthopedic biomaterials market size is projected to expand at ~ 9% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 45 Billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 15 Billion in the year 2022. Orthopedic biomaterials are meant to be implanted in the human body. They are constituents of devices that are designed to perform certain biological functions by substituting different tissues, such as bone, cartilage, or ligaments and tendons, and even repairing or guiding bone repair when necessary.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

The market growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, who are more susceptible to various musculoskeletal ailments, including bone fractures and the wearing out of cartilage, ligaments, and tendons, than the middle-aged population. Worldwide, there were over 700 million persons aged 65 years or more in 2019. Moreover, as per the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people in the world will be 60 years of age or older by 2030.

Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: Key Takeaways



Market in Asia Pacific to propel the highest growth

Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses segment to garner the highest growth Market in North America to grow at the highest rate

Growing Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Conditions to Boost Market Growth

The global orthopedic biomaterials market growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising ubiquity of musculoskeletal disorders together with other chronic skeletal conditions worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, some 1.71 billion people were suffering from musculoskeletal conditions worldwide in 2021. Among musculoskeletal disorders, low back pain causes the highest burden, with a prevalence of 568 million people. Although biomaterials in orthopedics started with inert materials to replace the function and structure of hard tissue such as bone and cartilage, regenerative medicine is now expected to play a crucial role in preventing the traumatic loss of tissues as well as in the earlier stages of diseases in the upcoming years. Moreover, the increasing number of trauma cases arising from accidents, falls, and sports with more and more people engaging in sports and recreational activities has increased the risk of injuries, which is anticipated to further propel market growth. Furthermore, with a better understanding and modulation of the immune response to biomaterials, the incorporation of implants into host tissue will be possible, and this will further lead to market growth.

Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: Regional Overview

The global orthopedic biomaterials market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Prospering Healthcare Sector to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The orthopedic biomaterials market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market growth in the region in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing prevalence of bone degenerative diseases, including knee arthritis in the region's low- and middle-income economies as well as the flourishing healthcare industry with growing investment together with the rising number of orthopedic surgeons. It was found that over 15 million Indians were suffering from knee problems in 2019, out of which 4 million needed a total knee replacement. Moreover, in China, nearly 7 million people suffered from knee problems in the same year. Furthermore, the hospital industry in India reached a value of ~USD 132 billion by 2022 from ~USD 62 billion in 2017.

Burgeoning Share of Aging People to Drive Growth in the 2nd Region

The orthopedic biomaterials market in North America region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market growth in the region in the forecast period can be attributed to the existence of a huge pool of the aging population who are suffering from wear and tear of the knees or are in need of replacing a joint, bone, or cartilage owing to damage or deformity. United States Census Bureau reported that about 40.3 million residents in the States were in the age group of 65 years and above in 2010, and this number hiked to 54.1 million in 2019. Moreover, joint replacement operations are becoming quite common in America. Nearly 12.5 million adults consult a physician each year for joint pain and almost 1 million end up having a replacement procedure annually.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

Global Orthopedic Biomaterials, Segmentation by Material



Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses

Polymers

Metals Calcium Phosphate Cement

The ceramics & bioactive glasses segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the rising familiarity of orthopedic patients with hip and knee replacement surgeries, besides the growing adoption of bioinert ceramics such as aluminum oxide or zirconium oxide as bearing materials in joint replacement and spine surgery. As per findings, now the second-generation bioinert ceramics, namely alumina augmented with zirconia, are widely used in Korea, almost replacing UHMWPE as the bearing material of choice in total hip arthroplasty. Besides this, the increasing usage of pedicle screws and synthetic cages as well as bioactive ceramics, such as calcium phosphates or calcium sulfates, as bone substitutes to fill up bone defects and function as osteoconductive materials in the fixation procedures is also assessed to foster the growth of the market segment. Furthermore, the polymers segment is expected to garner the highest market share with their increasing demand owing to their inherent flexibility and tunable mechanical properties.

Request for Customization of this Report @

Global Orthopedic Biomaterials, Segmentation by Application



Joint Reconstruction

Orthobiologics

Viscosupplementation

Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation Orthopedic Implants

The orthopedic implants segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market growth in the region in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing number of trauma cases and road traffic crashes resulting in incidences such as breaking a leg, losing a limb, or a congenital defect, as well as the noteworthy innovations in the regenerative medicine space and cell-based techniques that have paved the way for efficient solutions for treating a wide range of orthopedic ailments. The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma revealed that some 1.2 million people are annually losing their lives in road traffic crashes, and almost 90% of these deaths occur in low- or middle-income countries. Moreover, the rapidly augmenting cases of disc degenerative conditions as well as increasing cases of bone fractures, along with the rising number of bone repair surgeries, reconstruction surgeries, and orthopedic implants, and the development of new refined biocompatible metal alloys, such as cobalt chrome alloys, which are now primarily used materials for artificial joints in permanent implantation, are further expected to boost segment growth.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global orthopedic biomaterials market that are profiled by Research Nester are Evonik Industries AG, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Invibio Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Victrex Plc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Exactech Inc., Collagen Matrix Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market



Stryker Corporation an American multinational medical technologies corporation launched Citrelock Tendon Fixation Device System. It will provide surgeons with a differentiated design as it uses resorbable technology. Evonik Industries AG one of the largest specialty chemicals companies in the world developed a new osteoconductive polyether ether ketone (PEEK) biomaterial for a variety of medical applications.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach to helping global industrial players, conglomerates, and executives for their future investments while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at the right time is available through strategic minds.



Gastrin Hormone Market Size

Methadone Market Size

CRISPR and CAS Gene Technology Market Size

Narcolepsy Drugs Market Size

Radiometric Detectors Market Size

Cell and Tissue Culture Incubators Market Size

Gastrointestinal Systems Market Size

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size

Gait Rehabilitation System Market Size

Surgical Kits Market Size

Bone Densitometer Systems Market Size

Neuroblastoma Drugs Market Size

Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market Size Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size





Tags Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses Polymers Metals Joint Reconstruction Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation Orthopedic Implants Related Links