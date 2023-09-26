Proactive Lending Group, LLC Expands Offerings In San Antonio, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This is the perfect place for those looking for more versatile financing options for investors and entrepreneurs across key Texas markets.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ProActive Lending Group, LLC, renowned as Texas commercial lending experts, announces a new addition to its diverse financial portfolio. The expansion will include hard money commercial property loans in San Antonio , further broadening the range of services available in areas of Texas such as Houston, Dallas, and Austin.By simplifying the lending process with easy terms, the company aims to assist various investors. Whether looking for stated income loans without tax returns, Fast Close SBA Loans, or a No Income, No Asset Program up to 80% LTV, ProActive Lending Group makes the loan application process far more accessible than traditional financial institutions.Competitive rates are another cornerstone of the firm's new offerings. Hard and soft money loan rates start as low as 5.99%, while private banking loan rates can go even lower, down to 4%. With fixed rates available for up to 30 years and interest-only money options, the company's loan products suit various financial circumstances. Those looking for hard money commercial property loans in San Antonio can significantly benefit from ProActive Lending Group's offerings.ProActive Lending Group, LLC offers specialized loans tailored to multiple property types. Whether investing in Apartment Complexes, Churches, Strip Centers, Office Buildings, Hotels/Motels, Car Washes, RV Parks, Gas Stations, or Assisted Living facilities, the company provides tailored financing options. Ranch/Land Loans and Rehab/Refinance options also offer solutions for unique needs.The company is open to exploring all types of commercial properties, offering commercial and real estate loans and equipment financing on a case-by-case basis. For those interested in income-focused real estate lending, ProActive Lending Group offers high-interest yields paid monthly.Refinance and cash-out options have been rolled out with terms ranging from 2 to 30 years and rates starting at 6.99%. These options apply to all income-producing properties such as Hotels, Apartments, Offices, Retail spaces, Restaurants, Mini Storages, Gas Stations, Car Washes, and Mixed-Use properties.About ProActive Lending Group, LLC -ProActive Lending Group, LLC is committed to providing effective and tailored loan solutions that suit the specific needs of borrowers. Whether one is an investor, a property owner, or someone looking for a conventional loan, ProActive Lending Group offers a streamlined application process, competitive rates, and a variety of specialized and conventional loan programs. Those looking for hard money commercial property loans in San Antonio can check out this highly recommended firm.

Media Contact

Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC

+1 877-251-4598

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram