Short And Stout Tea Lounge Celebrates A Decade Of Excellence And Community Spirit

Owners Joyce and Matt have traveled around the world to source the highest quality teas

First Floor of Short and Stout Tea Lounge

Short and Stout Front Door Entrance

Short and Stout's menu includes 150 types of tea

Join SSTea on Saturday, September 30th, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Sunday, October 1st, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, as owner Joyce Zacharewicz and family commemorate the occasion with fun"golden ticket" prizes and festivities.On Saturday, the first 50 customers of the day who purchase any item will receive a free gift and a card granting them one free loose tea sample per month for a whole year. On Sunday, the celebration continues with the first 50 patrons receiving a card for one free macaron per month for a year with their purchase."These golden tickets are sure to be snatched up quickly, so arrive early to secure yours!" noted Joyce.The excitement continues throughout the weekend with exclusive deals for all of the shop's valued patrons and a raffle featuring gift cards and SSTea merchandise, with all proceeds benefiting a local food pantry.How It All StartedSSTea's journey began in 2011 when Joyce, a mother of three, and her husband, Matt, embarked on a venture to share their passion for tea with the world. Starting with 47 teas, they transformed SSTea into a"tea lover's paradise," with a menu that has grown to include 150 types of tea, plus tea lattes, tea spritzers, bubble tea, macarons, and other tea-infused delights.Joyce's culinary influences, stemming from her Thai heritage, shine through in her skillful blending of sweet, sour, salty, and sometimes spicy flavors in her drinks and delectable creations."When we started, we didn't know at the time where the business would take us or where our customers would come from," said Joyce."We just did everything from our hearts and, through tea, we continue building sincere relationships with those who walk through our door."In thinking back on the lounge's humble beginnings, Joyce gratefully acknowledged that"so many individuals were a part of the initial success of Short and Stout Tea" and joked that what makes the tea business different is that building relationships with neighboring shops, customers, and vendors"is an indispensable quali-tea."SSTea proudly remains a woman and minority-owned business. The family's commitment to sourcing the finest teas has taken them to tea farms across the globe. Notably, their Japanese matcha comes directly from multi-generation tea farmers in Japan, ensuring a farm-to-cup experience.Branching OutIn 2022, a second-floor addition expanded SSTea, offering a cozier environment and a traditional tea room. The added space allowed SSTea to start offering educational programs and workshops, sharing their knowledge of traditional tea brewing methods with the community. Joyce's background in early childhood education has even led to occasional tea programs for children.In addition to their in-store experience, the shop also supplies wholesale, collaborates with local cafes, and has long-term partnerships with many neighboring high-end shops, some of which include Bard and Baker Board Game Cafe, Storied Coffee, Nine Pin Cider Works, and Motor Oil Coffee.As SSTea celebrates a decade of serving"the finest teas and creating unforgettable memories", Joyce and her family invite the community to mark their calendars for their festive 10th-anniversary event.

Joyce & Matt Zacharewicz

