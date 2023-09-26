Underwater Camera Market Size Is Projected To Hit $18.81 Billion By 2030 Growing At A CAGR Of 13.90%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Underwater Camera Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Underwater Camera Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global underwater camera market size was valued at $5.65 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.90% from 2021 to 2030.

An underwater camera is a camera device that can be used to capture images and videos under water. It can be used for shoots as one is swimming, snorkeling, or with a remotely operated underwater vehicle. Some of these cameras are even automated and can be easily lowered from the water surface to capture images and videos on their own. There are specific cameras designed for use underwater, and they include modern waterproof digital cameras. However, cameras designed for dry work can also be used for underwater shots but only with additional housings for protection against water and pressure.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the underwater camera industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, underwater camera market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the underwater camera industry include:

⦁Canon Inc. (Japan)

⦁GoPro Inc. (U.S.)

⦁Nikon Corporation (Japan)

⦁OM Digital Solutions Corporation (Japan)

⦁Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

⦁Sony Corporation (Japan)

⦁Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

⦁Ricoh Company Ltd. (Japan)

⦁Scale Aquaculture AS (Norway)

⦁Shenzhen Zhiyong Industrial Co., Ltd (China)

The prominent factors that impact the underwater camera market growth are rising trend toward underwater photography, growing use of underwater cameras in media & entertainment, and emergence of camera rental services. However, high cost of the product is hampering its adoption, which acts as the major barrier for early adoption. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart action underwater camera is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the underwater camera market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the underwater camera market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The underwater camera market analysis had identified that North America is dominating the market, due to rising trend towards underwater photography, and growing use of underwater cameras in commercial sector is expected to offers growth opportunities for the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global underwater camera market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall underwater camera market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and underwater camera opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current underwater camera market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the underwater camera market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

