Russian naval shipping to increase, hit 29.6 million tons by 2026

(MENAFN) Russian shipping is going to carry on enlarging and is going to hit 29.6 million tons by 2026, increasing by 7.3 percent from last year, based on a statement by the Ministry of Economic Development.



On Friday, the ministry released its estimate on the nation’s social financial development for 2024-2026. Based on the prediction, sea cargo income is estimated to keep increasing in the next years. In 2023, interior cargo traffic is projected to rise by 2.4 percent, or 119.2 million tons.



Russia has been increasing the shipping of freight by sea, especially through the Northern Sea Route (NSR). It is anticipated that the NSR, which runs the full length of Russia's Arctic and Far East regions, will play a significant role in the trade of products between Europe and Asia.



Compared to conventional routes through the Suez or Panama canals, the Arctic sea route might significantly cut down on transit times. Its primary purpose during the Soviet era was to transport supplies to remote Arctic villages.

MENAFN26092023000045015839ID1107143672