Qatar Media Corporation Chairman Meets US Ambassador

DOHA: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met here on Wednesday with U.S. Ambassador to Qatar HE Dana Shell Smith.
Talks during the meeting dealt with relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields, particularly in the areas of media. (QNA)
