Jordan's Oil Bill Down 18.6Pct In January-July Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -- The Kingdom's oil bill in the first seven months of the current year dropped by 18.6 percent, or JD401 million, reaching JD1.75 billion, compared with JD2.151 billion in the same period of 2022, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Tuesday.According to the DoS foreign trade report, fuel and mineral oils accounted for the largest share of the Kingdom's imports of oil derivatives, amounting to about JD636 million, followed by crude oil with a value of JD377 million, petroleum with JD373 million and diesel with JD342 million.