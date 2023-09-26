UN denounces Canada’s decision to celebrate WWII Nazi veteran

(MENAFN) The decision by Canadian members of parliament to celebrate a Nazi veteran last week has been denounced by the UN. During a visit by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Yaroslav Hunka, 98, who served in the Waffen SS during World War II, received a standing ovation.



Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, informed reporters that "we, of course, stand against any honoring of people, who actively took part in Nazi activities during the Second World War."



Monday's daily briefing saw Dujarric stating that the UN condemns any actions that would honor anyone who openly supported the Nazis.



Despite having photographic proof of his membership in the SS that is widely available, Hunka had been invited to attend parliament as a "Ukrainian and Canadian hero." Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota, who was in charge of issuing the invitation, has since apologized and expressed regret over the choice.

