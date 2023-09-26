US denounces attack on Cuban embassy in DC, calls for swift action

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United States issued a vehement condemnation in response to disturbing reports regarding an assault on the Cuban embassy situated in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., which occurred over the weekend. This condemnation underscores the serious concern and disapproval expressed by the U.S. government regarding the attack on diplomatic premises within its borders.



The incident raises significant questions about the security and safety of foreign missions on American soil, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the matter and for measures to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. This strong denouncement signifies the United States' commitment to upholding international norms and respecting diplomatic relations even in the face of strained political ties with other nations, urging for a swift and just resolution to this troubling incident.



"Attacks against diplomatic facilities are unacceptable," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated in a declaration.



"We are in contact with Cuban embassy officials and law enforcement authorities to ensure an appropriate and timely investigation as well as to offer our support for future protective efforts," he also said.

