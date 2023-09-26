AI Data Collection Company Surveykshan Launches Its Analysis Tool

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th August, New Delhi, India: Surveykshan, the noted AI data collection compan , recently announced the launch of a comprehensive data observability and analysis tool to assist organizations in fixing their data - the errors as well as pipeline failures, before it affects the ground level.

This announcement further strengthens the company's ultimate promise to expand its AI portfolio and address the complete spectrum of analysis. The key is ensuring that - the users are privy to precise and fact-based data, allowing them to take calculated steps in their decision-making.



As an AI data collection company, Sureykshan leveraged the already available in-house AI expertise and took a step ahead to introduce a specialized tool that integrates within it an added analytical capacity. The company that was already using methods such as quantitative research and data collection in domains like - healthcare, pharma, banking, retail, IT, auto, and education has now strategically aligned its data to match the requirement of clinical reviewers as well.



In the words of the Business Head, Surveykshan -“With AI making huge strides in the data collection and analysis market, this tool will facilitate the requirements of academicians and technicians and open up new pathways for them to add to the data and enhance the efficiency of the collection process.”



The company, through its official website, has notified the following -

Surveykshan's in-house research team has more than often noted a key feature of any AI data collection company - the lack of seamless integration of data into clinical trials. To address this gap, this robust tool offers an end-to-end support system and consolidates the data to improve its holistic analysis. The idea is to ensure that the trial must be transparent and effective to the concerned domain.



It has been seen most of the time that data detailed by one industry did not tailor to all its requirements. Keeping this aspect in mind, this AI-enhanced analysis and data observability tool is customized and designed to propel further studies.



Collaborative Research was one of the key factors kept in mind while developing this tool. The company announced specifically that the data would be analyzed and presented in such a manner that - different domains would benefit from the same. The primary aim of Surveykshan as a brand is to foster a cooperative environment in terms of research.



This tool's enhanced analytics, as well as critical visualization capacities, are aligned with the expected results from an AI data collection company - thereby ensuring that the data provided is in line with the market requirements.



Lastly, the company has announced its take on mitigating the challenges of poor data processing with the help of this tool. For the uninformed, poor data costs a massive loss of $12.9 million annually to organizations globally. Surveykshan aims to stop the same and offer credible data that would fulfill the purpose.



According to a patron of Surveykshan, the company has always looked forward to improving the data collection process. In his words,“Being a formidable AI data collection company, Surveykshan has managed to keep track of the changed business opportunities and has provided quantified material for the same. This robust solution that it has now designed will surely accelerate this analytical process, thereby helping companies pitch their products accurately.”



Surveykshan, staying true to holding up its strong data fabric system, intends to use this tool to further innovate its methodology, improve its commitments to its clients, and vigorously partake in the online market surveys it conducts in multiple fields. From analyzing normative data to looking at interpreting logistic regressions, this AI data collection company is looking to cement its position in this domain - with bird-eye viewpoint market-oriented results.



The company has mentioned multiple times that the clinical analysis of the solutions provided by the data observability process is part of the company's broader data strategy. This comprehensive tool uses the latest range of AI techniques to offer a plethora of suggestions that will categorically place trustworthy and scientific data in the hands of individuals. This will limit the spread of misinformation, thereby propagating a range of solutions - allowing specific sectors to initiate decisions in tune with market demands.



About Surveykshan - Headquartered in New Delhi, Surveykshan is a trusted AI data collection company that has collaborated with multiple companies over various sectors, from IT to health to infrastructure. Since its inception in 2003, it has always strived to provide credible data at an affordable range. This newly introduced tool, without a doubt, will help categorically streamline the research process.



Company :-surveykshan

User :- Surveykshan

Email :

Mobile:- 8800766787