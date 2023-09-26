Hodusoft Becomes A Vendor Member Of The Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HoduSoft, a leading provider of cutting-edge unified communication solutions, is excited to announce its membership as a vendor in the Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA), a prestigious industry association dedicated to advancing the cloud communications network.



The CCA is inclusive of prominent cloud communications companies, service providers, and technology innovators committed to driving the growth and development of cloud-based communication solutions. It works with an intent to move the cloud communications industry forward by providing peer support and education on verified best practices. Currently, the CCA membership includes more than 150 entities that operate within the cloud communications sector.



By joining the CCA as a vendor member, HoduSoft strengthens its commitment to pushing the limits of cloud technology and providing innovative solutions to its customers. HoduSoft specializes in offering unified communications that can be delivered on-premises or in the cloud as per business requirements. The comprehensive product suite offered by HoduSoft is designed to revolutionize how businesses communicate and collaborate. By aligning with the CCA, HoduSoft aims to contribute to the evolution and adoption of cloud communications across industries.



"We are thrilled to join the Cloud Communications Alliance as a vendor member," said Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft).” "With this partnership, we look forward to providing advanced cloud communication solutions that empower businesses to stay connected, responsive, and competitive. We anticipate to team up closely with CCA and its members to drive innovation and growth in the field of cloud communications."



HoduSoft's membership in CCA marks an important milestone in the company's efforts to advance cloud communications technology and help enterprises deploy cloud-based solutions to optimize their communication and collaboration needs.



HoduSoft is a leading provider of customized and flexible unified communication solutions. The company's innovative product suite is designed specifically to empower businesses to enhance communication, increase productivity, and reduce operational costs. HoduSoft is committed to driving the adoption of cloud communication technology to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses.

