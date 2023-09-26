Garmin Named 2023 Manufacturer Of The Year By The National Marine Electronics Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For nine years running, Garmin earns top NMEA honors and adds five Product of Excellence Awards to its winning streak

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, has been named Manufacturer of the Year in the large manufacturer category for the ninth consecutive year by members of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA®) at its annual conference and awards banquet held Sept. 21 in Orlando, Fla. The coveted Manufacturer of the Year title is awarded to the most recognized company in the marine electronics industry for excellence in product service and support in the field.

Garmin was also awarded five Product of Excellence awards in the multi-function display (MFD), autopilot, multimedia entertainment, automatic identification system (AIS) and safety categories. These awards are voted on by NMEA dealers who specialize in installing marine electronics, qualified NMEA technicians and other marine electronics manufacturers.

"These awards demonstrate Garmin's strength as a team, as they exemplify not only the high quality of our products but also our commitment to providing customers and dealers with exceptional service and support throughout our entire organization. We are extremely honored to again be named the NMEA Manufacturer of the Year and very proud to be a part of this organization in its mission to enhance the technology and safety of electronics in the marine industry."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

MFD – GPSMAP® 8616xsv

This 16-inch chartplotter boasts a full HD in-plane switching (IPS) display with multi-touch control and comes preloaded with Garmin Navionics+TM mapping with access to daily updates, Auto Guidance+TM technology1 and more. The GPSMAP 8616xsv offers anglers exceptional sonar detail with built-in support for a wide range of CHIRP traditional and scanning sonars, Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar, and the entire PanoptixTM all-seeing sonar line, including LiveScopeTM live scanning sonar. This is Garmin's ninth consecutive honor in this category.



Autopilot – ReactorTM 40 Hydraulic Autopilot with SmartPump v2

The Reactor was Garmin's first recreational autopilot system to utilize AHRS technology and boasts usability, installation flexibility, and many other features that prove to be valuable for any vessel. With a new edge-to-edge glass touchscreen display, the included GHCTM 50 autopilot instrument not only looks good, it also makes navigation simple and hassle free. For 11 years running, Garmin has been awarded the top spot in the autopilot category.



Multimedia Entertainment – Fusion® ApolloTM RA770 Marine Stereo

This marine entertainment system was the world's first touchscreen marine stereo with Apple AirPlay®, built-in Wi-Fi and network audio sharing capabilities. This extends Garmin's winning streak in this category to eight years.



AIS – Cortex® M1 Hub

Combining advanced collision avoidance technology with proactive alerting, the Cortex M1 hub offers a high-speed smartAIS® transponder and remote vessel monitoring to alert boaters of collision risks, providing key information about the situation to make communications easier and more effective. This is the second consecutive win for Garmin in the AIS category.

Safety – GPSMAP 86sci

Garmin's flagship marine handheld, the GPSMAP 86sci comes preloaded with BlueChart® g3 coastal charts and inReach® satellite communication2 capabilities, including two-way messaging and location tracking. Plus, wireless connectivity with compatible chartplotters and instruments makes it a virtual extension and backup of an onboard marine system.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual

1 Auto Guidance+ is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations.

2 Satellite subscription required.



About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Fusion, Vesper, smartIAS, BlueChart, inReach, Navionics and JL Audio are registered trademarks and Garmin Navionics+, Auto Guidance+, Panoptix, LiveScope, Reactor, GHC and Apollo are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.



All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983).

A copy of such Form 10-K is available at . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

