Accessbank Expands International Payments With US Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AccessBank signed a cooperation agreement with Bank of New York Mellon. The agreement envisages the establishment of correspondent relations between banks, thereby further expanding international payments. It should be noted, that the correspondent account opened in the United States of America will make it possible for AccessBank customers to make international USD payments more flexible and effective.

AccessBank, a leader in microfinancing market, has been providing services for the small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The Bank's shareholders include Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation and other international organizations and investment funds. Bank has 32 branch offices, 14 of which are located in Baku, and 18 – in regions.

