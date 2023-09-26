Accessbank Expands International Payments With US Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AccessBank signed a cooperation agreement with Bank of New York
Mellon. The agreement envisages the establishment of correspondent
relations between banks, thereby further expanding international
payments. It should be noted, that the correspondent account opened
in the United States of America will make it possible for
AccessBank customers to make international USD payments more
flexible and effective.
AccessBank, a leader in microfinancing market, has been
providing services for the small and medium-sized enterprises since
2002. The Bank's shareholders include Asian Development Bank,
European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation and
other international organizations and investment funds. Bank has 32
branch offices, 14 of which are located in Baku, and 18 – in
regions.
*AccessBank CJSC provides its services based on the license No.
245 issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic on October
25, 2002 and is located at the following address: 3, Tbilisi ave.,
Yasamal district, Baku city.
