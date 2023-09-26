Azerbaijani Policemen Give Out Water To Traffic-Jammed Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan's police officers have distributed water to Armenian residents of the country's Karabakh region who found themselves stuck in a traffic jam while driving their own cars, Trend reports.

The relevant footage was shared on social media.

Following the agreements reached at the meetings held between the central authorities of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in Yevlakh and Khojaly cities on September 21 and 25, the Azerbaijani side provided various assistance to the residents.

