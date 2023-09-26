Azerbaijani Policemen Give Out Water To Traffic-Jammed Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan's
police officers have distributed water to Armenian residents of the
country's Karabakh region who found themselves stuck in a traffic
jam while driving their own cars, Trend reports.
The relevant footage was shared on social media.
Following the agreements reached at the meetings held between
the central authorities of Azerbaijan and representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh in Yevlakh and Khojaly cities on
September 21 and 25, the Azerbaijani side provided various
assistance to the residents.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107143631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.