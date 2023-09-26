Azerbaijani Sports, Media Thriving Now Due To State's Appropriate Heed - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Thanks to the
attention and care shown by the state to both sports and media,
Azerbaijani sports and media are flourishing today, Azerbaijani
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said during the
presentation of Trend News Agency's project "Sports and Us"
(idman.biz), Trend reports.
"Azerbaijani athletes constantly delight us with victories.
Yesterday, we met our wrestlers who returned to their homeland. Our
Greek-Roman wrestlers became world champions in the team
competition. We can also see this news on the recently launched
website idman.biz," the minister said.
Gayibov noted that it would be nice to always read such news
about victories on this site.
"Sport is Azerbaijan's state policy. Thanks to the attention and
care shown by the state to both sports and media, Azerbaijani
sports and media are flourishing today," he added.
He noted that media resources of this type are created and are
functioning. The minister also thanked Trend News Agency for their
special attention to sports.
"As the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this makes us very happy,"
Gayibov emphasized.
Moreover, the site functions in three languages. A special
novelty is the broadcasting of news about Azerbaijani sports and
sports news in English, which will be a means of spreading more
information about Azerbaijani sports around the world.
The minister also wished the project success in its future
activities.
The presentation ceremony of the "Sports and Us" sports portal
(idman.biz), a project of the Trend News Agency, was held
today.
Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, Vice
President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz
Huseynzade, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee
Azer Aliyev, Executive Director of Media Development Agency Ahmed
Ismayilov, and Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar
Huseynov, as well as other officials and representatives of the
public, attended the event.
It was noted that the idman.biz website will contain information
on all kinds of sports. The site will function in Azerbaijani,
Russian, and English. Thanks to unique technical capabilities,
professional specialists, and teamwork, news will be broadcast
simultaneously in three languages.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107143627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.