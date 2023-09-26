Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor Is Vital Project For Turkic States - Turkish Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Zangezur corridor is an important project of interest to all Turkic states, Türkiye's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

"The Zangezur corridor is an important project not only in terms of connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but at the same time it is important for all Turkic states with a young and active population of 160 million people and an economy of more than $1 trillion," Uraloglu added.

Moreover, yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the "Protocol of Intent on the Kars-Nakhchivan Railway Project between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye".