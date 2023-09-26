Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor Is Vital Project For Turkic States - Turkish Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Zangezur
corridor is an important project of interest to all Turkic states,
Türkiye's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir
Uraloglu said, Trend reports.
"The Zangezur corridor is an important project not only in terms
of connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and its
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but at the same time it is
important for all Turkic states with a young and active population
of 160 million people and an economy of more than $1 trillion,"
Uraloglu added.
Moreover, yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid
an official visit to Azerbaijan.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed
the "Protocol of Intent on the Kars-Nakhchivan Railway Project
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Türkiye".
