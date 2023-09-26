Five Star Franchising Ranks 11Th On Utah Valley Businessq UV50 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative home service franchise platform appears on the authoritative annual review of area businesses for the second straight year

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, is among the most dynamic companies in Utah for the second consecutive year, according to the 2023 Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 .

Five Star Franchising ranks 11th on the prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the area.

"We're proud to be recognized for the impact we're having on our local community and our franchise owners," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "Our world-class home service franchise platform has experienced outstanding success, with fifteen-fold growth over the last three years and a record of providing unique opportunities for financial freedom to our franchise owners."



Five Star Franchising offers industry-leading tools and support to empower and inspire franchise owners throughout North America. With more than 800 franchise locations, Five Star Franchising's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield, are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success and people.

Utah Valley BusinessQ showcases the educated workforce, tremendous quality of life and vast business resources of the Utah Valley, which is consistently rated as one of the best places to do business in the United States. Every year, the magazine's UV50 list ranks the area's 30 fastest-growing companies as well as the 10 leading large businesses and 10 startups to watch.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 800 franchises collectively, across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values - Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) - ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit

fivestarfranchising.

