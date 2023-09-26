Temporary Wall Systems Opens Its First Colorado Location In South Denver

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New location will make reusable wall systems widely available for renovation and construction, supporting the forward-thinking city's commitment to reducing waste

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will highlight its grand opening with a booth at the International Facility Management Association's World Workplace Expo on Sept. 27 – 29 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

The new business is owned by Mike Guy, and he will be available at booth 488 along with one of the reusable walls on display for attendees to view.

Temporary Wall Systems South Denver owner Mike Guy says his location will make the reusable wall systems widely available to area contractors which supports the city's commitment to waste reduction.

Guy, who has worked as an IT consultant, owns and rents several properties throughout Denver, and he's familiar with the renovation process. He's ready to show eco-conscious Denverites how TWS will allow them complete renovations without having to waste building supplies traditionally used for temporary containment.

"Owning and operating Colorado's first Temporary Wall Systems in an environmentally conscious city like Denver is a great opportunity for me to support its sustainability initiatives," Guy said. "I'm proud to be part of the solution. I want to help business owners and contractors make a positive change by giving them new options for reducing construction waste."

In November, Denver voters approved an ordinance that would require that most construction and demolition waste be recycled and that a recycling and reuse plan be submitted to the city prior to obtaining a construction or demolition permit. The Waste No More Implementation Task Force is in the process of finalizing its recommendations to implement the new ordinance.

"When the new ordinance begins, we want Denver to know we're here to help," Guy said.

Guy has been part of the Denver community for more than 25 years. In addition to his work as an IT consultant, he has a real estate license and has bought and sold residential properties in the area for several years. He and his wife, Heather, have two children, and the family enjoys outdoor activities.

"There are 10 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Denver area, and it has the third busiest airport in the country," Guy said. "There is a lot of growth in the community, and with that growth comes the necessity to renovate and improve some of the area's older commercial buildings. We can help businesses grow with cleaner, faster temporary containment barriers. They're so effective, they can even be used in occupied spaces so businesses can remain open during renovation."

TWS South Denver provides modular wall systems that are designed with versatility in mind. Its full-service business model simplifies construction and renovation by taking care of the entire containment process, from job site delivery to expert installation and removal when the project is complete. The South Denver location will serve Denver, Aurora, Parker, Englewood, Castle Rock, Morrison and Littleton, Colorado.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands , a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about TWS, please visit .

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at .

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

