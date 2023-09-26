REGENXBIO Announces Presentations At The 28Th Annual Congress Of The World Muscle Society

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced presentations at the 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, taking place in Charleston, SC from October 3-7, 2023. Presentations include interim data from the Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNETM trial, including longer-term safety and initial microdystrophin protein expression levels in muscle at three months.

The presentations will be presented as follows:

Abstract Title: An investigational AAV8 gene therapy coding for a novel microdystrophin as a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (P16)

Presenter:

Jahannaz Dastgir, DO, Senior Director, Clinical Development, REGENXBIO

Abstract Title: RGX-202, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy: interim clinical data (LBP19)

Presenter: Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., Arkansas Children's Hospital

REGENXBIO will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 starting at 4:30 PM ET to review the interim data being presented in greater detail. Instructions for joining the call will be available in the data release and on the Investors

section of REGENXBIO's website at .

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8 and AAV9. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

