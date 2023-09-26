US Considers Transferring 30 More Abrams Tanks To Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House and the Pentagon are considering sending up to three dozen more Abrams to Ukraine in addition to the previously promised 31 American tanks of this type.

This was reported by The Messenger , according to Ukrinform.

According to interlocutors among American officials, the White House and Pentagon are considering sending up to 30 additional M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.



It is noted that the Abrams are valued for their ability to break through fortified positions and destroy Russian armored vehicles, and for Zelensky and his commanders, the hope is that they may help Ukrainian forces reclaim Russian-held territory in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions.



As Ukrinform reported, yesterday, on September 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the first American M1 Abrams tanks are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce brigades.

In total, the United States has pledged to provide 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.