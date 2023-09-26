Commander-In-Chief Zaluzhnyi Shows Training Of Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has shared a video of the Ukrainian military undergoing training in the conditions as close as possible to combat ones.

The relevant video was posted by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The military continue training in Training Center 151. During the course, they are taught planning and conducting a battle in defense and offensive, tactical medicine, sniper activity,” Zaluzhnyi wrote, citing the instructors.

Both mobilized and rotating military personnel are undergoing training.

Practical exercises are carried out, using the 'laser tag' technology, which allows training to be as close as possible to combat conditions.

Video: CinC AF of Ukraine

