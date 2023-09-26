Russia's Shelling Of Kherson: Locals Speak Of Horrors They Faced This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent days, Russian aircraft have become increasingly active in the Kherson region.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Prokudin posted a video of the consequences of Russia's attack on the city of Kherson, which has taken place this morning.

The video shows the Kherson residents, speaking of the horrors they had faced during the enemy attack. The locals were frightened by the sound of shattering windows and crushing roofs.

One of Russian guided bombs landed not far from their houses. As a result, the neighboring houses were damaged.

Additionally, a fire broke out in an administrative building of the enterprise. Rescuers promptly extinguished it.

A reminder that, on September 25, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 93 times. Six civilians were reported killed and 10 injured.

Video: Oleksandr Prokudin , Facebook