We Are In Regular Contact With Reps Of Karabakh Armenians - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We are in regular contact with ICRC and also directly with
representatives of the Armenian residences of Garabagh to be
responsive to humanitarian needs on the ground, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Hikmet
Hajiyev, the Assistant of the Azerbaijani President and the Head of
Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential
Administration.
Hikmet Hajiyev noted that since yesterday hospitals in Agdam,
Sabirabad, and Saatly regions of Azerbaijan vocated to receive a
substantial number of patients from Khankandi and these hospitals
were reinforced with additional medical staff.
He added that medicines and other medical stuff, especially to
treat burns have been sent. Additionally, food aid was also
delivered. It will be continued today and following days as
well.
"Helicopter with medical team was ensured with access from
Armenia to Karabakh to take the persons in need of medical support
and provide medical care on the ground. - We are currently working
on providing ICRC with exceptional access through
Gorus-Gafan-Eyvazli-Fuzuli-Shusha-Khankandi road for medical
evacuations and aid delivery," Hikmet Hajiyev noted.
