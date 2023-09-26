In-Depth Analysis Of Waste Types And Technologies In Global Waste-To-Diesel Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste To Diesel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The waste-to-diesel industry is on the verge of remarkable growth, with the global market projected to soar to an estimated value of $1.7 billion by the year 2030, according to a comprehensive report released today.

In 2022, the market was valued at $856.8 million, and it is set to achieve an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The report delves into various segments within the industry, revealing exciting prospects for key sectors. Among these, the Municipal Waste segment is expected to lead the charge, with a projected CAGR of 9.2%, resulting in a market value of $859.7 million by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Oil & Fat Waste segment is experiencing renewed optimism in a post-pandemic recovery, with a revised 8.2% CAGR forecasted for the next eight years.

The Waste To Diesel market in the United States, currently estimated at $253.9 million in 2022, is poised for substantial growth. China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a market size of $279.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030. Other prominent geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each anticipated to grow at rates of 7.6% and 6.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience a CAGR of approximately 6.4%.

This comprehensive analysis provides a thorough overview of the global waste-to-diesel market, spanning various geographic regions, waste types, and technology categories. It examines sales projections and percentage breakdowns for the years 2022 through 2030, with a focus on key competitors in each region for 2023.

The waste types considered include municipal waste, oil & fat waste, and plastic waste, while the technologies explored are pyrolysis, gasification, incineration, and depolymerization. The report categorizes the presence of the waste-to-diesel market in different regions as strong, active, niche, or trivial, providing valuable insights into the industry's current landscape and future potential.

Select Competitors in the Waste To Diesel Market:



Covanta Energy Corporation

Foster Wheeler A.G.

Green Alliance

Klean Industries Inc.

Plastic2Oil, Inc.

Solena Group Corporation Ventana Ecogreen Inc.

What's New in This Report?

The report also includes special coverage of significant global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation trends, the easing of the zero-Covid policy in China and its "bumpy" reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It offers insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Furthermore, the report assesses the market presence across multiple geographies, categorizing it as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It also provides access to digital archives and a Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes of the Report:



No. of Pages: 106

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $856.8 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $1,700 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 8.9% Regions Covered: Global

