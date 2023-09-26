OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vaso Corporation To OTCQX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Vaso Corporation (OTCQX: VASO), who principally operates in three distinct business segments in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. After strengthening their quotation for 11 months on the OTCQB® Venture Market, Vaso Corporation has now qualified to upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market.



Vaso Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“VASO.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“The OTCQX Best Market - the highest tier - is for established, investor-focused companies that are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications. Vaso Corporation is pleased to be qualified to upgrade to this premium capital market. Trading on OTCQX should provide our shareholders and investors with better market visibility and potentially increase trading liquidity,” commented Dr. Jun Ma, President and CEO of Vaso Corporation.“Combined with our strong financial position, such a development could enhance shareholder value of our Company.”

About Vaso Corporation

Vaso Corporation principally operates in three distinct business segments in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries. We manage and evaluate our operations, and report our financial results, through these three business segments. IT segment, operating through a wholly-owned subsidiary VasoTechnology, Inc., primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services; Professional sales service segment, operating through a wholly-owned subsidiary Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d/b/a VasoHealthcare, primarily focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare ("GEHC") into the health provider middle market; and Equipment segment, primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale and service of proprietary medical devices and software, operating through a wholly-owned subsidiary VasoMedical, Inc., which in turn operates through Vasomedical Solutions, Inc. for domestic business and Vasomedical Global Corp. for international business, respectively.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428,