Automotive Amplifier Market Size Worth USD 6.27 Billion By 2030 | Industry Analysis Update 2023

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for EVs to Fuel Market Growth

Customers are looking for different ways to reduce their carbon footprint and making conscious decisions in this regard. The demand for electric vehicles has increased tremendously in recent years as they are not only energy-efficient but also help customers decrease their carbon footprints. As this trend continues to rise, more customers are increasing their preference for EVs that come with advanced audio systems. Many manufacturers are using various technologies to make amplifiers more compatible with EVs, thereby amplifying the market development. However, the rising presence of fake or counterfeit automotive amplifiers can impede the market progress.

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruptions During COVID-19 Pandemic Restrained Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market progress as the volume of production and sales of vehicles dropped considerably during this period. This was due to the imposition of lockdowns and travel restrictions by governments across the world. Economic uncertainty was at an all-time high during this period, which made customers hesitant to invest in luxury items such as cars. Since a major part of the customers' spending was directed toward buying essential goods, the sales of vehicles declined sharply, thereby slumping the demand for automotive amplifiers.

Segments-

Rising Demand for Innovative Audio Systems to Accelerate Sales of Passenger Vehicles

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the market in 2022 as there is a vast demand for vehicles that are equipped with high-end features, such as smart audio systems, which can elevate their in-car experience.

Premium Audio Packages Offered by OEMs to Boost Product Demand Among Customers

Based on sales channels, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment held the largest automotive amplifier market share in 2022 as OEMs are known to provide advanced audio packages that are a part of vehicles' optional or higher trim levels. With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage-

The report offers an in-depth study of the market and highlights critical aspects such as leading services, key companies, and prominent applications of automotive amplifiers. Besides this, it delivers valuable insights into the latest market trends and vital industry developments. Besides the factors mentioned above, the report covers several factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Rising Production and Sales of Vehicles

Asia Pacific is predicted to capture the largest market share as the region is witnessing a strong rise in the production of vehicles every year. Asia Pacific is also one of the largest hubs of vehicle manufacturing. These factors are expected to speed up the regional market growth.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share after Asia Pacific as the region has a strong presence of luxury vehicle manufacturers. They extensively use state-of-the-art audio systems to offer pleasant in-car experiences to customers.

Competitive Landscape-

Panasonic Corporation to Dominate Market Due to Increased Focus o n Research & Development

Panasonic Corporation is expected to hold a dominant position in the market as the company is constantly focusing on increasing its research & development efforts to launch cutting-edge vehicle technologies. Panasonic also has a vast distribution network and has partnered with several OEMs to cater to unique customer demands. These strategic initiatives have helped the firm maintain its dominance in the market

List of Key Players Covered in Automotive Amplifier Market Report:-



Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Analog Devices (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Sony Group Corporation (Japan)

ELETTROMEDIA S.R.L (Italy)

JLAudio (U.S.)

Stillwater Designs (U.S.)

Soundstream Technologies (U.S.) Rockford Corp (U.S.)

Automotive Amplifier Market Segmentation:-

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Sales Channel



OEM Aftermarket

Key Industry Development:

July 2022: Sony India increased its product portfolio by launching the Mobile ES car amplifier accessories, XM-5ES, XM-4ES, and XM-1ES. These amplifiers, which claim to offer top-notch sound quality, provide convenient integration into vehicles, as asserted by Sony.

