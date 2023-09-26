Boston Common Asset Management Celebrates 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 2023 marks their 20th full year as an ESG-integrated investor and leader in corporate shareholder engagement.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Boston Common AM , a global leader in shareowner engagement, is proud to celebrate its 20th year as an ESG-integrated investor and leader in corporate shareholder engagement. The women-led and majority women- and employee-owned firm is dedicated to financial returns and sustainable impact.Boston Common's authentic approach has been integral to its mission to activate investor capital toward solutions for people and planet. Using its voice as a responsible steward of capital, Boston Common challenges companies across industries to redirect resources, research and development, and innovation towards social equity and environmental regeneration. The firm's two decades of innovative engagement initiatives and sustained company dialogues have had a lasting impact on corporate policies and practices worldwide.Geeta Aiyer, an early innovator in ESG investing in the U.S., founded Boston Common in 2003. She was joined by original team members Steven Heim and Laruen Compere. Aiyer, the lead Portfolio Manager for the company's US Large-Cap Value Strategy, remains an influential leader in the industry today.Steven Heim is primarily responsible for ESG research and shareholder engagement and helps guide Boston Common's ESG investing guidelines. Over his twenty years with the firm, Heim has become known for his expertise on climate change, renewable energy, extractive industries, and Indigenous peoples' rights.Lauren Compere leads Boston Common's global shareholder engagement and stewardship program. A climate finance expert, Compere has been a prominent advocate for decarbonizing investment portfolios. In 2020, she was a member of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) Core Team, which developed a global standard for carbon accounting across six asset classes that has been widely adopted.About the Company:Boston Common AM is an independent, women-led, and majority women- and employee-owned investment firm activating capital toward solutions for people and the planet. An active, global equity ESG-integrated investment manager and a leader in impactful shareowner engagement since 2003, Boston Common challenges companies across industries to devote resources and innovation toward social equity and earth renewal. The firm is headquartered in Boston. The company's investment strategies totaled $5.0 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023.

Kevin N. Hart, Director of Marketing & Brand StrategyB

Boston Common AM

+1 617-720-5557

email us here